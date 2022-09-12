Long Islanders marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with a sunrise memorial

Thousands gathered at Point Lookout on Long Island Sunday to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Desiree D'Iorio / Thousands gathered for a solemn remembrance ceremony on the beach at Point Lookout on Sunday to honor the victims and survivors of September 11, 2001.

Visitors at the beach in Point Lookout cast hundreds of white carnations into the choppy waves during the Town of Hempstead’s annual sunrise memorial.

Local officials honored the courage of first responders and ordinary people alike who lost their lives during the terror attacks 21 years ago.

The shores of Point Lookout became a gathering place on September 11, 2001, where Long Islanders watched the attacks on the twin towers unfold to the west.

Over 450 Long Island residents were killed in the attacks.