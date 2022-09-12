© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Islanders marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with a sunrise memorial

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
PointLookout911Memorial
Desiree D'Iorio
/
Desiree D'Iorio
The fire department raised an American flag over the 9/11 memorial park at Point Lookout on Long Island for the annual sunrise commemoration. The park contains a 30-foot piece of charred and twisted metal retrieved from the rubble of the World Trade Center.

Thousands gathered at Point Lookout on Long Island Sunday to remember the victims and honor the survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks.

beach.jpeg
Desiree D'Iorio
/
Thousands gathered for a solemn remembrance ceremony on the beach at Point Lookout on Sunday to honor the victims and survivors of September 11, 2001.

Visitors at the beach in Point Lookout cast hundreds of white carnations into the choppy waves during the Town of Hempstead’s annual sunrise memorial.

Local officials honored the courage of first responders and ordinary people alike who lost their lives during the terror attacks 21 years ago.

The shores of Point Lookout became a gathering place on September 11, 2001, where Long Islanders watched the attacks on the twin towers unfold to the west.

Over 450 Long Island residents were killed in the attacks.

Tags

Long Island News Long Island9/11 MemorialSeptember 11thDesiree Diorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio