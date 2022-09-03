© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Lifeguards at some Long Island beaches will remain on duty through September

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
beach-1340717_960_720.jpg
pixabay.com
/

While Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, Long Island lifeguards will remain on duty after the holiday at many beaches.

Beaches in both Nassau and Suffolk counties will remain open for swimming well into September. Dates will vary depending on the municipality.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a two-week extension for Smith Point County Park on Thursday, saying he hopes residents will continue to take advantage of the county’s “world-class beaches”.

Lifeguards will be on duty at other beaches in Suffolk, including Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow, and Hither Hills. Main Beach East Hampton will have lifeguards through October.

And in Nassau, Jones Beach, Point Lookout, Tobay, and more beaches will continue to have lifeguards.

Residents should look for each beach’s calendar online for staffing days and times.

