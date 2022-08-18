© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk OTB nears the sale of a Medford site that was once eyed for a casino

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
The Brookhaven Town Board has approved zoning changes for a site in Medford that was once proposed to be the home of a new casino. Now, a developer plans to build a massive warehouse on the 30-acre property.

The property alongside a Long Island Expressway south service road is about to be sold by Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation. But the buyer’s plans to build a 390,000-square-foot distribution facility has drawn criticism from nearby residents in Medford.

They claimed at a recent town public hearing that the facility would create traffic and noise in their neighborhoods. Those are similar to the complaints made about Jake’s 58 Casino, which now operates out of a hotel in Islandia on the northern service road. They’re asking the developer to at least create a 75-foot buffer of trees between the warehouse and their homes.

Construction can’t begin until the town planning board gives site plan approval. Suffolk OTB said the sale for a "considerable profit” is a revenue generator for the county. The betting agency emerged from a decade in bankruptcy in 2020.

Long Island News Long IslandBrookhavenSuffolk OTBzoningMedfordJake's 58Sabrina GaroneconstructionSuffolk County
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
