Long Island News

Shinnecock tribe issued 100 parking passes to Hamptons beach

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
15555601164_77e48b21b8_c.jpg
Terry Ballard
/
Flickr

The mayor of Southampton Village has partnered with a nonprofit group to provide the Shinnecock Nation with 100 beach parking passes. Mayor Jesse Warren said although the beach is open to the public, the parking is not free.

A one-day parking permit at the beach costs $50 and an entire season costs $500. Tribal members would need to show a tribal ID card at the gate for a free day pass. Warren said he reached out to the nonprofit group that made a donation to purchase the day passes.

“We’re not going to solve a century’s long problem overnight, but I do want members of Shinnecock Nation to know that I am trying and doing everything within the limited power that I have,” Warren said.

The tribe has rallied to gain free access to Cooper’s Beach. They have said they shouldn't have to pay for access to their own ancestral land.

Warren said he reached out to Southampton Town and Suffolk County to urge them to also provide tribal members passes to access other beaches.

Long Island News Indigenous RightsShinnecock NationLong IslandJeniece RomanBeachesparkingSouthampton Village
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
See stories by Jeniece Roman