Employees at a Wantagh Starbucks join growing movement to form unions

Employees at a Wantagh Starbucks want to unionize. It’s the fifth location on Long Island to seek union recognition.

Workers at the store have applied to the National Labor Relations Board to conduct a vote next month. They want to join ranks with the Workers United New York/New Jersey Regional Board.

Jake MacAvoy, an employee and union organizer, told Newsday that management has "flat-out ignored” their concerns.

MacAvoy said management pressured workers to show up during the pandemic, even if they had documented exposure to COVID-positive individuals. He also said worker hours were drastically cut after the Christmas season last year.

A Starbucks spokesperson said workers don’t need a union to be heard.

Workers at Massapequa and Westbury locations voted to unionize this year. A union vote at a Starbucks in Great Neck fell short by a vote of 6 to 5.

A location in Farmingville is also in the middle of a union vote.