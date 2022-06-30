© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Employees at a Wantagh Starbucks join growing movement to form unions

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 30, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
Starbucks_logo.jpg
Marco Paköeningrat
/
Wikimedia Commons

Employees at a Wantagh Starbucks want to unionize. It’s the fifth location on Long Island to seek union recognition.

Workers at the store have applied to the National Labor Relations Board to conduct a vote next month. They want to join ranks with the Workers United New York/New Jersey Regional Board.

Jake MacAvoy, an employee and union organizer, told Newsday that management has "flat-out ignored” their concerns.

MacAvoy said management pressured workers to show up during the pandemic, even if they had documented exposure to COVID-positive individuals. He also said worker hours were drastically cut after the Christmas season last year.

A Starbucks spokesperson said workers don’t need a union to be heard.

Workers at Massapequa and Westbury locations voted to unionize this year. A union vote at a Starbucks in Great Neck fell short by a vote of 6 to 5.

A location in Farmingville is also in the middle of a union vote.

Tags

Long Island News StarbucksLong IslandUnionLabor UnionsBill Buchner
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner