Early voting will begin Saturday in the New York gubernatorial primary

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
voting_apmspencergreen_160526.jpg
M. Spencer Green
/
AP

Early voting in New York's gubernatorial primary will begin Saturday.

Enrolled political party members can cast an early vote through June 26. The election on June 28 will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor, as well as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.

Registered voters can cast an early ballot at any voting site in their county. On Long Island, there will be 27 sites in Nassau and 26 sites in Suffolk.

Early voting may not be done through an absentee ballot.

Of the Democratic candidates, New York Governor Kathy Hochul shows a strong lead in the polls, and has earned the endorsement of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island leads in the polls among the Republicans.

Long Island News Long IslandSabrina GaroneNew York Governor's RaceKathy HochulLee ZeldinPrimariesNew YorkEarly Voting
