Long Island News

Family seeks $85 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Suffolk County police

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published May 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
The family of a man killed by a Suffolk County police officer has filed an $85 million lawsuit alleging false arrest, excessive force, and pattern of police misconduct.

Last year, Jesse Bonsignore was killed in Manorville following an altercation with police. An Uber driver, Bonsignore had been sleeping in his car when police were called. He was armed with a knife, according to police and an investigation by the New York Attorney General’s office.

Bonsignore was shot twice. The lawsuit names the police officer involved as James Skidmore, a 21-year police veteran.

According to the lawsuit, Bonsignore had a disability. His family has been asking for video evidence and disciplinary records but has not yet received them. The lawsuit claims the Suffolk County Police Department has repeatedly failed to restrain and discipline its officers.

View the lawsuit

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
