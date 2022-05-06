© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

More details emerge about 4 Gilgo Beach murder victims

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
GilgoVictims.png
Images courtesy Suffolk County police
/
Clockwise from top-left, Gilgo Beach murder victims Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Suffolk County police have released new details about four of the Gilgo Beach murder victims in an effort to garner tips from the public that could help solve the case 12 years later.

The new information includes details about the last known activities, locations and personal lives of the “Gilgo Four” — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello.

“As the Homicide Squad continues its tireless work on this investigation, we believe now is the right time to disseminate this previously unreleased information in hopes of eliciting tips from the public and providing greater transparency about the victims,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a statement.

Police discovered 10 victims over a decade ago along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach as they searched for Shannan Gilbert, a missing sex worker from New Jersey. Gilbert’s body was also found nearby.

Tags

Long Island News Gilgo BeachDesiree D'IorioLong Island
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio