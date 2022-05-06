More details emerge about 4 Gilgo Beach murder victims

Suffolk County police have released new details about four of the Gilgo Beach murder victims in an effort to garner tips from the public that could help solve the case 12 years later.

The new information includes details about the last known activities, locations and personal lives of the “Gilgo Four” — Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello.

“As the Homicide Squad continues its tireless work on this investigation, we believe now is the right time to disseminate this previously unreleased information in hopes of eliciting tips from the public and providing greater transparency about the victims,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a statement.

Police discovered 10 victims over a decade ago along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach as they searched for Shannan Gilbert, a missing sex worker from New Jersey. Gilbert’s body was also found nearby.