© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

COVID-19 outbreak temporarily closes East Hampton Senior Center

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has forced East Hampton Senior Center to temporarily close.

The closure was announced on Wednesday after several staff and program participants reported testing positive for coronavirus.

Town officials said the closure is out of an abundance of caution, especially since it serves such a vulnerable population. The facility is expected to open on May 2 after a deep cleaning.

Takeout meals will still be available for those in need. Other senior centers in the area remain open for now.

Tags

Long Island News East HamptonEastern Long IslandLong IslandCOVID-19
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone