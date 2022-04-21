COVID-19 outbreak temporarily closes East Hampton Senior Center

An outbreak of COVID-19 has forced East Hampton Senior Center to temporarily close.

The closure was announced on Wednesday after several staff and program participants reported testing positive for coronavirus.

Town officials said the closure is out of an abundance of caution, especially since it serves such a vulnerable population. The facility is expected to open on May 2 after a deep cleaning.

Takeout meals will still be available for those in need. Other senior centers in the area remain open for now.