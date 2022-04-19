New York schools have five years to start shift to electric buses

School districts in New York have five years to begin converting their buses to electric vehicles.

All school buses purchased after 2027 must run on electricity, according to a provision in the New York State budget enacted on Friday. It also requires that all buses to be emissions-free by 2035.

Environmental advocates said the timeline, as is, combats contributions to climate change. However, education officials said it’s going to be a challenge, especially with the added cost of installing charging stations, and the possible need to overhaul school electric systems.

School districts can apply for a one-time, two-year implementation waiver from the state Education Department, if needed.

The department also has the power to push back the 2027 deadline if the quick-turnaround becomes too costly, or if districts run into supply chain issues.