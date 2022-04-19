© 2022 WSHU
New York schools have five years to start shift to electric buses

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
School districts in New York have five years to begin converting their buses to electric vehicles.

All school buses purchased after 2027 must run on electricity, according to a provision in the New York State budget enacted on Friday. It also requires that all buses to be emissions-free by 2035.

Environmental advocates said the timeline, as is, combats contributions to climate change. However, education officials said it’s going to be a challenge, especially with the added cost of installing charging stations, and the possible need to overhaul school electric systems.

School districts can apply for a one-time, two-year implementation waiver from the state Education Department, if needed.

The department also has the power to push back the 2027 deadline if the quick-turnaround becomes too costly, or if districts run into supply chain issues.

