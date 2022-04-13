© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Police release video in a murder investigation more than a decade old

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published April 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Screenshot (628).png
Suffolk County Police Department
/
Police say Megan Waterman was captured on surveillance cameras at the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge in June of 2010, about six months before her remains were found along Ocean Parkway near Oak Beach.

Suffolk County police have released surveillance videos of a victim in the 12-year-old Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation.

Police said the videos from June 2010 show Megan Waterman in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge.

Commissioner Rodney Harrison said he believes she left the hotel to meet her killer.

“Megan Waterman was wearing a yellow sweater and is shown both arriving and leaving the hotel. We believe she did leave the hotel that night to meet her killer,” Harrison said.

Waterman’s remains were discovered six months later along Ocean Parkway near Oak Beach as police searched for missing woman Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker from New Jersey. Police eventually found 11 sets of remains.

Harrison said he has doubled the reward for any information that leads to an arrest to $50,000 — the highest in the department’s history.

The surveillance videos are online at GilgoNews.com.

Harrison urged anyone with information to submit their tips online at GilgoNews.com or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Long Island News Gilgo BeachLong IslandDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
