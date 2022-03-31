Bird lovers delay a decision on a Huntington retaining wall they fear will disturb a bald eagle nest

Long Island environmentalists and bird watchers are concerned about a proposed retaining wall in Centerport. They warn that construction would disrupt a bald eagle nest — one of just a few recorded on Long Island.

The town of Huntington has postponed a vote on the wall scheduled for Thursday, after a Centerport resident started a petition.

The wall would be built about 650 feet from the nest. The petition claims it would limit the number of fish that pass through where the birds hunt.

The town zoning board wants guidance from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.