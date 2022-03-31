© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Bird lovers delay a decision on a Huntington retaining wall they fear will disturb a bald eagle nest

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
bald eagle
Pen Waggener
/
Flickr

Long Island environmentalists and bird watchers are concerned about a proposed retaining wall in Centerport. They warn that construction would disrupt a bald eagle nest — one of just a few recorded on Long Island.  

The town of Huntington has postponed a vote on the wall scheduled for Thursday, after a Centerport resident started a petition. 

The wall would be built about 650 feet from the nest. The petition claims it would limit the number of fish that pass through where the birds hunt. 

The town zoning board wants guidance from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
