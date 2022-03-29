© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York makes a robust investment in electric vehicle charging stations

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
Electric vehicle charging stations
Eli Christman
/
Flickr

Federal funding over the next five years will help New York build electric vehicle charging stations across the state, including Long Island.

The $175 million is part of the Biden administration’s push to create a national network of electric vehicle charging stations. Their goal is to have 500,000 stations nationwide installed by 2030.

This comes as gas prices have reached record highs in the last few weeks.

The state is eligible to receive $26 million this year in a first phase of funding, part of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress last summer.

Officials are still unsure about the exact number and locations for the new stations in New York, but a plan is due to the federal government by August 1. The state already has 2,900 ports.

Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island lead the state in electric vehicle registration. Recent state data shows Suffolk is the top county with 14,856, and Nassau ranks second with nearly 12,589 electric vehicles.

Last November, Governor Kathy Hochul announced her goal of adding 4,745 electric vehicle ports on the island by 2025.

Tags

Long Island News Electric VehiclesLong IslandSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone