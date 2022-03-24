Suffolk County looks for resident input on changes to public transportation system

Suffolk County wants residents to help redesign the public bus system. Some of the proposals make few changes to stops on eastern Long Island.

The “Reimagine Transit Initiative” will be the Suffolk County bus system’s first major overhaul in 40 years. Expanded hours, frequency of stops, full weekend service and shorter wait times for transfers are meant to address a decline in ridership.

Route 92, which runs along the North Fork, will see some expanded service, including hourly midday stops and additional peak service.

The South Fork will also be getting two on-demand transit zones — one in Southampton and another between East Hampton and Montauk Point.

The project is being funded by a $350,000 grant from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council. There will be fewer bus routes overall, but more trips that would run every half hour.