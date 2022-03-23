Lee Koppelman, longtime Long Island urban planner, has died

Long Island urban planner Lee Koppelman has died at the age of 94.

Stony Brook University, where he taught, confirmed his death Monday.

Koppelman started off as a landscape architect and civic leader in Hauppauge until he was selected by Suffolk County’s first executive, H. Lee Dennison, in 1959 to shape how the new local government would actually work.

In 1965, he became the first planning director and the leader of the Long Island Regional Planning Council, spending four decades designing Suffolk County roads, mass transportation and parks.

Koppelman also cared deeply about the environment and sustainability. Throughout his career, he fought to preserve open space and farmland to protect agriculture and safe drinking water.