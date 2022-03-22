Proposed ferry service could reduce traffic in a portion of eastern Long Island

A new proposal would resurrect a ferry service for a heavily trafficked area on eastern Long Island.

The Peconic Jitney ferry service would link the villages of Greenport and Sag Harbor, lightening traffic between the North and South Forks.

The plan is to have the boat run weekends starting June 17 through July, then seven days a week from July through August. Then, back to just weekends through Columbus Day.

The company launched a successful pilot program back in 2012, but they couldn’t keep the program afloat due to a lack of boat availability, and then the pandemic.

Now, the company is seeking a five-year contract license with Suffolk County, and they’ll need to establish agreements with both villages.

The cruise would be about 45-minutes. A car ride between the two villages on a summer day could be over two hours.