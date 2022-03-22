© 2022 WSHU
Proposed ferry service could reduce traffic in a portion of eastern Long Island

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 22, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT
A new proposal would resurrect a ferry service for a heavily trafficked area on eastern Long Island.

The Peconic Jitney ferry service would link the villages of Greenport and Sag Harbor, lightening traffic between the North and South Forks.

The plan is to have the boat run weekends starting June 17 through July, then seven days a week from July through August. Then, back to just weekends through Columbus Day.

The company launched a successful pilot program back in 2012, but they couldn’t keep the program afloat due to a lack of boat availability, and then the pandemic.

Now, the company is seeking a five-year contract license with Suffolk County, and they’ll need to establish agreements with both villages.

The cruise would be about 45-minutes. A car ride between the two villages on a summer day could be over two hours.

Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
