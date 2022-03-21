© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

New York advocates push for money to be budgeted for workers excluded in pandemic aid fund

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
albany_aphanspennink_190403.jpg
Hans Pennink
/
AP
The New York state Capitol building in Albany

Advocates in New York are calling on the state Legislature to include financial aid for workers who did not qualify for federal pandemic relief in the next state budget. 

With the April 1 deadline for the state budget quickly approaching, a campaign is mounting for a replenishment of the excluded workers fund.

Last year’s $2 billion fund provided relief to people who couldn’t receive federal assistance during the pandemic, many of which were undocumented workers.

This year, none of the competing spending proposals from the state Assembly and Senate have money set aside. Advocates are calling for at least $3 billion in funding.

Polls show the majority of New Yorkers support financial aid for these workers in some capacity.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal included an unallocated pool of money that could be used where needed, including support for struggling tenants.

