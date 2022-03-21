Ferry service is restored to Ocean Beach on Long Island

Ferry service has been restored to Ocean Beach on Long Island, ending a two week shutdown.

Officials announced that a tentative agreement has been reached between Fire Island Ferries and the Village of Ocean Beach over the fees to use the docks and terminal.

The Bay Shore-based ferry company had operated on an expired lease during the pandemic. It halted service on March 8 when negotiations on a new lease agreement broke down.

Details of the tentative agreement have not been released.

The ferry is a lifeline for the year-round residents of Ocean Beach.