© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Ferry service is restored to Ocean Beach on Long Island

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published March 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
Ocean-beach-ny-map.gif
United States Census Bureau
/
Wikimedia Commons
Ocean Beach, New York

Ferry service has been restored to Ocean Beach on Long Island, ending a two week shutdown. 

Officials announced that a tentative agreement has been reached between Fire Island Ferries and the Village of Ocean Beach over the fees to use the docks and terminal. 

The Bay Shore-based ferry company had operated on an expired lease during the pandemic. It halted service on March 8 when negotiations on a new lease agreement broke down. 

Details of the tentative agreement have not been released. 

The ferry is a lifeline for the year-round residents of Ocean Beach.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandOcean BeachFerry ServiceDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio
Related Content
Load More