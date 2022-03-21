© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

9 Long Island bridges receive a 'poor' rating from the New York transportation department

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published March 21, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
Shinnecock-locks.jpg
Roger Rowlett
/
Wikimedia Commons
A Sunrise Highway bridge over the Shinnecock locks on Long Island.

Nine Long Island bridges that carry more than 67,000 vehicles daily are rated as being in "poor" condition, according to data from the New York State Department of Transportation.

A bridge is rated poor because of possible issues with decking, support beams and road surface.

That does not mean a bridge is unsafe or in danger of collapsing. But, it may need frequent inspections, maintenance and ultimately replacement if conditions worsen.

Newsday reports six of Long Island's poor bridges were built before 1935.

Several are jointly maintained by the Long Island Rail Road and local municipalities.

Maintenance of the other bridges is spread out among the state, Suffolk County and local towns.

The Sunrise Highway Bridge over North Road in Hampton Bays is the island's busiest of the poorly-rated bridges. It handles nearly 44,000 vehicles daily.

Civil engineers said conventional highway bridges are designed for a 75- to 100-year life span, but maintenance is expected sometime after the age of 30.

The good news is that state data show the poor bridges make up fewer than 1% of the island compared with 10% of those in the rest of the state.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandbridgeBill Buchner
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner