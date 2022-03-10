Hochul leans into infrastructure upgrades, but Republicans and transportation advocates want more

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to put billions of dollars toward repairing the state’s roads and bridges. But transportation advocates and Republicans said she can do much more.

In her proposed budget, Hochul allocated $32.8 billion over five years for local infrastructure projects through the state Department of Transportation.

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said he’s happy the governor wants to make infrastructure improvements, and there’s room in the budget to go further with federal infrastructure spending on the way.

Transportation advocates want additional funding through programs such as the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and Extreme Weather Recovery (EWR). A coalition of 60 state lawmakers are calling for an $11.3 billion increase.

A report from the New York State Comptroller’s office found that 32% of the state’s local bridges are deficient, and 40% of roads are fair, poor or getting worse.