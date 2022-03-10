© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Hochul leans into infrastructure upgrades, but Republicans and transportation advocates want more

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul announces the groundbreaking for Phase Two of the $700 million state-of-the-art Ronkonkoma Hub, a major mixed-use development in the Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County.
Kevin P. Coughlin
/
Office of the New York Governor
New York Governor Kathy Hochul  wants to put billions of dollars toward repairing the state’s roads and bridges. But transportation advocates and Republicans said she can do much more.

In her proposed budget, Hochul allocated $32.8 billion over five years for local infrastructure projects through the state Department of Transportation.

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said he’s happy the governor wants to make infrastructure improvements, and there’s room in the budget to go further with federal infrastructure spending on the way.

Transportation advocates want additional funding through programs such as the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and Extreme Weather Recovery (EWR). A coalition of 60 state lawmakers are calling for an $11.3 billion increase.

A report from the New York State Comptroller’s office found that 32% of the state’s local bridges are deficient, and 40% of roads are fair, poor or getting worse.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
