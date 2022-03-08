© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Nassau legislators agree to $2 million settlement with cab driver shot by police

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published March 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
Police car
Scott Davidson
/

Nassau County lawmakers have agreed to pay $2 million to a cab driver shot by police in 2011.

During a roadside dispute in Huntington Station, off-duty Nassau cop Anthony DiLeonardo shot and pistol whipped Thomas Moroughan.

When they responded, Suffolk County police accepted DiLeonardo's claim that he was acting in self defense. Moroughan was later exonerated of any wrongdoing. Internal affairs at Nassau Police also found that key portions of DiLeonardo’s statements were untrue.

In January, a federal judge rebuffed attempts by both Nassau and Suffolk counties to have the case dismissed. Suffolk County is also expected to announce a settlement in the coming weeks.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandNassau CountyCharles LanePolice Accountability
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane