Nassau legislators agree to $2 million settlement with cab driver shot by police

Nassau County lawmakers have agreed to pay $2 million to a cab driver shot by police in 2011.

During a roadside dispute in Huntington Station, off-duty Nassau cop Anthony DiLeonardo shot and pistol whipped Thomas Moroughan.

When they responded, Suffolk County police accepted DiLeonardo's claim that he was acting in self defense. Moroughan was later exonerated of any wrongdoing. Internal affairs at Nassau Police also found that key portions of DiLeonardo’s statements were untrue.

In January, a federal judge rebuffed attempts by both Nassau and Suffolk counties to have the case dismissed. Suffolk County is also expected to announce a settlement in the coming weeks.