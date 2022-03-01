Russian diplomats living in Long Island mansion will be removed, according to UN representatives

The United Nations are in the process of removing 12 Russian diplomats from a United Nations building in Glen Cove on Long Island, according to the U.S. delegation to the UN.

They said the Russian intelligence operatives abused their privileges of residency by participating in spying activities that go against national security.

The removal of diplomats came after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Long Island Congressmen Lee Zeldin and Tom Suozzi pushed the Biden administration to kick them out over the weekend.

They said it sends a strong message of support to Ukraine.

Former President Barack Obama closed another Russian compound on Long Island in response to Russian interference in the presidential election of 2016.