© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Russian diplomats living in Long Island mansion will be removed, according to UN representatives

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
blakeman.png
Office of the Nassau County Executive
/
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, center, and Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island held a news conference on Saturday, Feb. 26, outside a United Nations building in Glen Cove to urge President Joe Biden to expel Russian diplomats from the property.

The United Nations are in the process of removing 12 Russian diplomats from a United Nations building in Glen Cove on Long Island, according to the U.S. delegation to the UN.

They said the Russian intelligence operatives abused their privileges of residency by participating in spying activities that go against national security. 

The removal of diplomats came after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Long Island Congressmen Lee Zeldin and Tom Suozzi pushed the Biden administration to kick them out over the weekend. 

They said it sends a strong message of support to Ukraine. 

Former President Barack Obama closed another Russian compound on Long Island in response to Russian interference in the presidential election of 2016.

Tags

Long Island News Natalie DiscenzaLong IslandRussia
Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
See stories by Natalie Discenza