A new Long Island task force is dedicated to solving the Gilgo Beach serial killer case

Police discovered the remains of 11 people along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach over a decade ago as they searched for Shannan Gilbert, a missing sex worker from New Jersey. Now, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison has announced the creation of a new task force charged with solving the case.

The Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force will have two priorities: identify the killer or killers, and figure out who the four remaining unidentified victims are.

“As I said on day one as police commissioner, I believe this case is solvable and identifying the person or people responsible for these murders is a top priority,” Harrison said in a statement, adding that some members of the group will meet daily.

Harrison, who became top brass in January, said the task force will pull in investigators from the FBI and state police, as well as local law enforcement, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office.