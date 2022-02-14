New York will get $26 million for electric vehicle charging stations

New York policymakers hope to bolster the sale and use of electric vehicles by building more charging stations across the state. U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) announced on Monday that the state is set to receive $26 million to fund the expansion of its network of charging stations.

The federal dollars will come from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package approved last year and will be dispersed to the state over five years. Suozzi said the more charging stations there are, the more New Yorkers will want to get an electric vehicle.

“The more charging stations that are available in places that people see them on regular basis, the more they’ll feel comfortable getting an electric vehicle,” Suozzi said.

Adrienne Esposito, the executive director at Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said transitioning to electric vehicles will help fight climate change and preserve cleaner air.

“We have to make electric vehicles affordable, reliable and easily charged, and that’s exactly what the federal funding will do,” said Esposito.

The state’s goal is to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2035.

The investment is part of President Biden’s agenda to reduce the human impact on climate change and advance the nation’s transition away from using gasoline and other fossil fuels to clean energy sources.