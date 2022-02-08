MTA announces new discount program to encourage Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North riders

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will pilot a new fare program at the end of February to encourage New Yorkers to get back on public transportation. This comes after a sharp decline in ridership on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains due to the pandemic.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said it’s no secret the MTA has had serious financial challenges since the pandemic began. She said the MTA has made it a priority to get creative on fares, and the agency is committed to providing a range of new discounts.

The focal point of the new program are automatically applied free unlimited rides after 12 taps on OMNY, the state’s contactless fare payment system. This means OMNY customers would pay no more than $33 per week to ride the New York City subway, which is the price of a seven-day unlimited ride MetroCard. Currently, only MetroCards offer the option of unlimited rides but these will be gone by 2023.

The program will begin February 28 for New York City Transit, and February 25 for commuter rail tickets — it will last for four months.

The discounts include:

