© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Criminal justice advocates cheer Hochul's endorsement of Clean Slate Act

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST
Kathy Hochul
Hans Pennink
/
Associated Press
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Albany, N.Y.

Criminal justice reform advocates in New York are encouraged by Governor Kathy Hochul’s endorsement of the Clean Slate Act in her recent State of the State address. 

The goal of the act is to end discrimination of formerly incarcerated people who are looking for jobs, housing or to further their education.

Nan Gibson, executive director of the JP Morgan Chase Policy Center, said this legislation is especially important as businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Businesses are adapting to the economic conditions and resuming our search for skilled workers. By reducing the barriers to employment for justice involved individuals, we will be able to get more people back to work more quickly," Gibson said.

Henry Garrido is the executive director of DC 37, New York City’s largest municipal employee union.

“This is not just a movement that impacts a certain part of the population. It affects us all. It deals with the human rights conditions of people who are in poverty, who are kept under sub-par conditions — not because of the content of their character, but because they have a disqualifier,” Garrido said.

The Clean Slate Act would automatically seal most conviction records. Less than 1% of people have taken advantage of an existing state law that allows record sealing on an application basis.

Advocates hope making the process automatic will ensure all eligible people are able to benefit.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkClean SlateSabrina GaroneCriminal Justice ReformKathy Hochul
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone