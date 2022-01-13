East Hampton's airport is set to become only for private use

East Hampton Airport will soon be only for private use. Locals and visitors to the Hamptons have been complaining for years about pollution and noise.

The new model for the town-owned airport will require aircraft operators to get permission in advance to land, or use any airport facility or service.

Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said the goal is to improve quality of life for residents.

This decision is just the beginning of more restrictions to come. The town is considering a ban on all commercial flights, and setting a limit on frequency of flights. Van Scoyoc said any restrictions will be implemented on a trial basis.

For some residents, it’s not enough. Many want to do away with the airport all together and use the 600 acres for a public park.