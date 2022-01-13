© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

East Hampton's airport is set to become only for private use

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 13, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
East Hampton Airport
Frank Eltman
/
AP
East Hampton Airport

East Hampton Airport will soon be only for private use. Locals and visitors to the Hamptons have been complaining for years about pollution and noise. 

The new model for the town-owned airport will require aircraft operators to get permission in advance to land, or use any airport facility or service.

Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said the goal is to improve quality of life for residents.

This decision is just the beginning of more restrictions to come. The town is considering a ban on all commercial flights, and setting a limit on frequency of flights. Van Scoyoc said any restrictions will be implemented on a trial basis.

For some residents, it’s not enough. Many want to do away with the airport all together and use the 600 acres for a public park.

Tags

Long Island NewsEast HamptonEast Hampton AirportLong IslandSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone