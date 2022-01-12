© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Nassau County GOP will host New York's 2022 Republican Convention

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published January 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
N.Y. State Republican Chair Nick Langworthy
Karen DeWitt
/
New York State Public Radio
N.Y. State Republican Chair Nick Langworthy

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langsworthy announced on Wednesday that he has selected the Nassau County Republican Party to host the state’s 2022 GOP convention. The statewide convention will be held February 28 through March 1 at the Garden City Hotel.

“There is no better place to host our convention than Nassau County,” Langworthy said. “This convention will put a huge spotlight on how we plan to replicate Nassau’s victories statewide.”

The Nassau County GOP took control of all county-wide offices last November, along with electing the first Republican county district attorney in 40 years, as well as a new county executive and comptroller. After one week in office, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has already made a statewide name for himself for defying Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s indoor mask mandate.

“We enjoyed some great victories in 2021,” County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo said in a statement. “I think that Long Island is a great place to host the convention.”

Suffolk County voters also flipped its legislature and district attorney’s office Republican.

The convention will nominate candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate. The two-day event will feature Republican county chairs, committee members and grassroots activities from across the state.

Eastern Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin is poised to become the state Republican Party’s official pick for governor in 2022.

