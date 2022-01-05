© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

As Suffolk Republicans take power, they undo Democrats' redistricting

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST
suffolklegislature_suffolkleg_161110.jpg
Courtesy of the Suffolk County Legislature
/

At their first legislative meeting in power, Suffolk County Republicans moved to undo efforts by Democrats to redraw legislative districts.

Newly elected Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey submitted a procedural motion rescinding Democrats’ last-minute attempt to consolidate four largely Republican districts and increase the number of districts where Black and Latino residents are the majority.

According to the county charter, a bipartisan redistricting commission is supposed to redraw the maps. That commission was never fully seated. Democrats said that’s why they pushed redrawing the maps on their own.

In their legislation, Republicans did not indicate how they will draw the districts going forward.

Tags

Long Island NewsCharles LaneRedistrictingLong IslandSuffolk County
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane