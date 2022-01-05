As Suffolk Republicans take power, they undo Democrats' redistricting

At their first legislative meeting in power, Suffolk County Republicans moved to undo efforts by Democrats to redraw legislative districts.

Newly elected Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey submitted a procedural motion rescinding Democrats’ last-minute attempt to consolidate four largely Republican districts and increase the number of districts where Black and Latino residents are the majority.

According to the county charter, a bipartisan redistricting commission is supposed to redraw the maps. That commission was never fully seated. Democrats said that’s why they pushed redrawing the maps on their own.

In their legislation, Republicans did not indicate how they will draw the districts going forward.