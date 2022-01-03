Blakeman says he will not support New York's mask mandate as he becomes Nassau County executive

Republican Bruce Blakeman took over as Nassau County Executive this week.

Blakeman said he wants the county to be “normal again” at a speech on Monday during his swearing-in ceremony. He said he supports COVID-19 vaccinations but has no plans to back the state’s indoor mask mandate.

Blakeman was a former Hempstead Town Councilman. He was elected by just over 2,000 votes in his race against incumbent Democrat Laura Curran.

Blakeman campaigned on promises to increase law enforcement and overhaul the property tax system.

Nassau County Republicans also captured the district attorney and comptroller offices.