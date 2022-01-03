© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Blakeman says he will not support New York's mask mandate as he becomes Nassau County executive

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published January 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST
Bruce Blakeman gives a speech in 2010.
Frank Franklin II
/
Associated Press
Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive

Republican Bruce Blakeman took over as Nassau County Executive this week.

Blakeman said he wants the county to be “normal again” at a speech on Monday during his swearing-in ceremony. He said he supports COVID-19 vaccinations but has no plans to back the state’s indoor mask mandate.

Blakeman was a former Hempstead Town Councilman. He was elected by just over 2,000 votes in his race against incumbent Democrat Laura Curran.

Blakeman campaigned on promises to increase law enforcement and overhaul the property tax system.

Nassau County Republicans also captured the district attorney and comptroller offices.

Long Island NewsBruce BlakemanLong IslandDesiree D'IorioNassau County
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
