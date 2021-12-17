A cyber attack may have exposed information of thousands of Suffolk County first responders

A Suffolk County vendor has reported a ransomware attack that could have exposed the personal information of thousands of first responders.

Suffolk IT workers don’t know if the county’s payroll information was exposed in the attack on UKG, the maker of the popular HR system Kronos. The county hasn’t fully rolled out its use of the system, and UKG has been cagey with the details.

What is known is that the contact information for 3,900 police, sheriff deputies and emergency workers was entered into the system and that the company was hit on Saturday with a ransomware attack. Now, police officials are extremely concerned while lawmakers demand answers.

The attack on UKG hobbled HR operations around the country. The MTA said overtime pay might be delayed because of the attack. Some companies have warned of paycheck delays just before Christmas.