Long Island News

Allergan settles opioid lawsuit with $200 million in payments to New York and Long Island

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 10, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST
opioidsmeds_apchrispost_180226.jpg
Chris Post
/
AP

Drug manufacturer Allergan has agreed to pay Suffolk and Nassau counties and the state of New York up to $200 million for its role in the opioid epidemic.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement just before closing arguments began in the landmark lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers, including Allergan. The jury could begin deliberations on remaining defendants this week.

According to the settlement, New York state will get about $144 million, which is required to be spent on drug treatment. Nassau and Suffolk will receive about $27 million each.

The lawsuit claims manufacturers and distributors created a public nuisance by downplaying the risk of addiction. Attorneys for the drug makers, however, have argued that corrupt doctors are responsible for the opioid crisis.

