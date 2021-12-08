Aid to former Nassau executive sentenced to 18 months for obstruction of justice

A federal judge sentenced top aid to former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to 18 months in prison.

Rob Walker pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after he took a $5,000 payment from a county contractor in 2015. After he learned of a corruption probe two years later, he returned the money and asked the contractor to lie to a grand jury.

In a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop false statement charges.

As Mangano’s deputy county executive, Walker oversaw millions of dollars in county procurement. Meanwhile, he also raised millions in political campaign donations as a Republican operative and Mangano campaign worker.

Mangano and his wife were convicted of corruption in 2019 and are awaiting sentencing. They are simultaneously seeking a retrial claiming that key witnesses lied.