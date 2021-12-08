© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Aid to former Nassau executive sentenced to 18 months for obstruction of justice

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST
mangano_apricharddrew_181219.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano

A federal judge sentenced top aid to former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to 18 months in prison.

Rob Walker pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after he took a $5,000 payment from a county contractor in 2015. After he learned of a corruption probe two years later, he returned the money and asked the contractor to lie to a grand jury.

In a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop false statement charges.

As Mangano’s deputy county executive, Walker oversaw millions of dollars in county procurement. Meanwhile, he also raised millions in political campaign donations as a Republican operative and Mangano campaign worker.

Mangano and his wife were convicted of corruption in 2019 and are awaiting sentencing. They are simultaneously seeking a retrial claiming that key witnesses lied.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandCharles LanecrimeNassau County
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
