A Suffolk police officer is indicted on a charge of lying about whether a suspect resisted arrest

A Suffolk County police officer was indicted for falsely claiming a suspected car thief resisted during an arrest.

A special grand jury indicted Suffolk Officer Matthew Cameron for allegedly writing false statements in a 2021 sworn statement that led to the arrest of Christopher Cruz. Body camera footage showed Cameron and other cops pushing Cruz to the ground and kicking him.

Cameron was temporarily suspended, and a grand jury did indict Cameron or any other officers for hitting Cruz. Charges against Cruz were dropped, and he has filed a notice of claim against the county. Cruz’s attorney expressed disbelief at the investigation suggesting the matter wasn’t taken seriously.

If convicted, Cameron could face a year in jail.