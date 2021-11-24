A former Suffolk County prosecutor mishandled over a dozen homicide cases, according to a report

Former Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Glenn Kurtzrock failed to turn over hundreds of documents to at least 13 defendants accused of murder, according to a report by the district attorney.

The report said the new evidence has led to the dismissal of at least one case where the defendant already served six years of a 75-years-to-life prison sentence. In another case, the murder charges were dropped.

The investigation was conducted by the office’s Conviction Integrity Bureau and the New York Law School Post-Conviction Innocence Clinic.

“This is a historic report, and it shows our commitment not just to righting any past injustices made by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, but to making sure that kind of misconduct never occurs again,” District Attorney Tim Sini said in a statement.

Some of Kurtzrock’s violations were confirmed by an appellate court last year leading to a temporary suspension of his law license.