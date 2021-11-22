Rep. Suozzi of Long Island may become a New York City deputy mayor

U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island is considering joining New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams’ administration when he takes office in January.

Adams, a former police captain, wants to bring on Suozzi, who has a deep resume with executive experience in public office, as a deputy mayor.

"Somehow, I’m trying to convince him to be a deputy mayor in my administration. But now as a congressman, he has always been a clear voice for this city and I think it’s important that we raise that as we move forward," Adams said.

Before Congress, Suozzi served as mayor of Glen Cove from 1994 to 2001, and then Nassau County executive from 2002 to 2009. Suozzi is also a trained lawyer and certified accountant.

In 2017, he took office representing northern Queens and parts of Long Island in the U.S. House. Suozzi has a coveted seat in the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

Over the weekend Suozzi said he was flattered and had a lot to think about over the Thanksgiving holiday. Suozzi is also considering a run for the Democratic nomination for governor of New York in 2022.