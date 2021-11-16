© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Rare November tornadoes touch down on Long Island and in Connecticut

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published November 16, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST
tornado-459265_1920.jpg
Image by Sunrae from Pixabay
/

A state of emergency was declared for Suffolk County on Monday after three small tornadoes touched down there over the weekend, tearing roofs off buildings and leveling trees. A fourth tornado struck Nassau County.

The National Weather Service rated the twisters EF-0 and EF-1 — their lowest ratings — with wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

“We have not seen three tornadoes — three separate tornadoes — touching down in Suffolk County since 1991, I believe... since the early '90s,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, noting there was little warning before the tornadoes struck.

He said damage assessment is ongoing but the costs could run into the millions. No injuries were reported.

Four tornadoes also touched down in Connecticut.

Tags

Long Island NewsExtreme WeatherTornadoLong IslandSuffolk County
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio