Rare November tornadoes touch down on Long Island and in Connecticut

A state of emergency was declared for Suffolk County on Monday after three small tornadoes touched down there over the weekend, tearing roofs off buildings and leveling trees. A fourth tornado struck Nassau County.

The National Weather Service rated the twisters EF-0 and EF-1 — their lowest ratings — with wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

“We have not seen three tornadoes — three separate tornadoes — touching down in Suffolk County since 1991, I believe... since the early '90s,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, noting there was little warning before the tornadoes struck.

He said damage assessment is ongoing but the costs could run into the millions. No injuries were reported.

Four tornadoes also touched down in Connecticut.