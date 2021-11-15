© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

The MTA will postpone fare increases and cancel service cuts, with pandemic aid and federal infrastructure money on the way

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published November 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST
mta_flickr_160425.jpg
Patrick Cashin
/
MTA

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency said they will postpone a scheduled fare increase and they will halt all service cuts. The announcement comes after the MTA received $10 billion in pandemic aid, and as New York Governor Kathy Hochul heads to Washington for the signing of a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill.

The agency faced a $10 billion deficit and had planned regular biannual fare increases.

During a press conference from Albany International Airport, Hochul said there will be no fare hikes for the MTA. In a meeting of MTA board members, CEO Janno Lieber clarified that there will be no increases for at least six months, and perhaps beyond that.

The MTA had also expected to make service cuts as fewer people take the trains to work. However, all planned cuts are off the table indefinitely, according to Hochul and Lieber.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationMetropolitan Transportation AuthorityMTACharles LaneKathy HochulNew York
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane