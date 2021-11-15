The MTA will postpone fare increases and cancel service cuts, with pandemic aid and federal infrastructure money on the way

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency said they will postpone a scheduled fare increase and they will halt all service cuts. The announcement comes after the MTA received $10 billion in pandemic aid, and as New York Governor Kathy Hochul heads to Washington for the signing of a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill.

The agency faced a $10 billion deficit and had planned regular biannual fare increases.

During a press conference from Albany International Airport, Hochul said there will be no fare hikes for the MTA. In a meeting of MTA board members, CEO Janno Lieber clarified that there will be no increases for at least six months, and perhaps beyond that.

The MTA had also expected to make service cuts as fewer people take the trains to work. However, all planned cuts are off the table indefinitely, according to Hochul and Lieber.