Long Island News

Suffolk passes a $3.8 billion budget with one-shot revenue and more police funding

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published November 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
money_apmarklennihan_191114.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP

Suffolk County lawmakers passed a $3.8 billion budget with the help of federal pandemic aid, higher sales tax revenue and an opioid legal settlement.

The budget passed unanimously and has money for expanded sewers, debt repayment and hiring more county workers. The county will hire some 500 public safety employees including police, corrections officers and sheriff deputies. The police budget is increased 16% compared to last year and will compose 21% of the county’s total budget.

For homeowners without sewers, the county portion of their tax bill will remain the same. The budget increases are offset by roughly half a billion dollars in one-shot revenue.

Long Island NewsCharles LaneLong IslandSuffolk Countybudget
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
