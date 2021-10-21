© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Hochul signs New York law that forbids blackmailing immigrants over their legal status

WSHU | By John Kane
Published October 21, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a package of bills to combat the opioid crisis, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
/
Associated Press
New York Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.

She signed a bill this month that makes it illegal to blackmail someone by threatening to report their immigration status to the federal government.

"New York is built on the hard work and determination of generations of immigrants, and we need to support people who are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families," Hochul said. "This legislation will protect New Yorkers from bad actors who use extortion or coercion due to their immigration status, and make our state safer against vile threats and intimidation."

Long Island News immigration Kathy Hochul New York John Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
