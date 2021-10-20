© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Large wind farm off Long Island shore will be delayed 2 years

WSHU | By John Kane
Published October 20, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT
park-wind-farm-3854092_1920.jpg
enriquelopezgarre
/
Pixabay

An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.

The company has plans for the wind farm 14 miles off Long Island’s Jones Beach.

A spokesperson for Equinor told Newsday, the delay "does not reflect a change in schedule, but reflects the fact that current regulations do not accommodate the schedules required to build large-scale offshore renewables like wind farms.”

The company claims the setback is due to more-than-expected wait times to get government approvals.

The wind farm will feature 138 turbines that stand almost 900 feet tall.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
