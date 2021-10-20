© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

8 LIRR conductors were caught pocketing tickets in a sting

WSHU | By John Kane
Published October 20, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT
LIRR
Kathy Willens
/
AP

Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A case from earlier this year prompted the sting. Conductor Robert Anderson was caught collecting tickets from fare-paying customers and giving them to his family and friends. Anderson pleaded guilty in July and received a $1,000 fine.

The sting operation findings were documented in an August report filed by the Inspector General of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The investigators stated in their report: “The investigation of Anderson led to a broader, proactive investigation which resulted in the OIG finding 8 LIRR Conductors were not adhering to the LIRR’s policies regarding cancelling tickets in front of the customer and properly remitting customer tickets back to the agency."

Tags

Long Island NewsMetropolitan Transportation AuthorityMTANew YorkJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane