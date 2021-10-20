8 LIRR conductors were caught pocketing tickets in a sting

Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A case from earlier this year prompted the sting. Conductor Robert Anderson was caught collecting tickets from fare-paying customers and giving them to his family and friends. Anderson pleaded guilty in July and received a $1,000 fine.

The sting operation findings were documented in an August report filed by the Inspector General of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The investigators stated in their report: “The investigation of Anderson led to a broader, proactive investigation which resulted in the OIG finding 8 LIRR Conductors were not adhering to the LIRR’s policies regarding cancelling tickets in front of the customer and properly remitting customer tickets back to the agency."

