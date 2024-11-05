Live updates: Election Day 2024 in CT

Eda Uzunlar / WSHU

Voters in Connecticut are weighing a range of both national and local issues — but for many, the importance of the presidential race dwarfs all other concerns.

Lisa, who voted in Southbury, didn’t want to give her last name. She said she’s been nervous and anxious about the election, but hoping for the best.

“I just want to see this world come together,” she said. “I’m tired of the divisiveness. I’m tired of the angry rhetoric. I’m tired. I’m just tired. I’m ready for a change. If we can all get on board, we can get this country in the right direction. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

An AP poll last week found about seven in ten Americans are anxious or frustrated by the election.

Charles Joaquim voted at Monroe Elementary School. He said his number-one concern is defending democracy.

“I know that this is a very important election this year, so I just want to make sure I do my duty and vote for the party that I wanted to vote for today,” Joaquim said.

He went to vote with Arianna Mora. She said she cared about the big issues.

“Women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, socio-economic rights,” Mora said. “It’s all very important to me. Doing the civic duty was incredibly important, and we can’t have the alternative.”

They said they didn’t pay as much attention to local races or candidates, but they said they might in the future.