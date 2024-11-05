LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Election Day 2024 in CT
- Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- You can find your local polling place here.
- You will still be allowed to vote after these hours if you are in line at a polling place by 8 p.m.
- If your right to vote is questioned at a polling site, you are permitted to take qualification oaths to affirm your eligibility to vote, and fill out a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your eligibility is reviewed.
- If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact Connecticut’s election hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.
Before polls close
Man arrested at East Lyme polling place for harassment
A man was taken into custody at an East Lyme polling location on Tuesday and arrested, according to officials.
East Lyme’s Democratic Registrar of Voters said a man who visited two polling places refused to provide any form of identification and claimed he was being subject to an illegal strip search. He harassed poll workers, other voters and Girl Scouts.
Voters focus on presidential race amid national and local issues
Voters in Connecticut are weighing a range of both national and local issues — but for many, the importance of the presidential race dwarfs all other concerns.
Lisa, who voted in Southbury, didn’t want to give her last name. She said she’s been nervous and anxious about the election, but hoping for the best.
“I just want to see this world come together,” she said. “I’m tired of the divisiveness. I’m tired of the angry rhetoric. I’m tired. I’m just tired. I’m ready for a change. If we can all get on board, we can get this country in the right direction. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
An AP poll last week found about seven in ten Americans are anxious or frustrated by the election.
Charles Joaquim voted at Monroe Elementary School. He said his number-one concern is defending democracy.
“I know that this is a very important election this year, so I just want to make sure I do my duty and vote for the party that I wanted to vote for today,” Joaquim said.
He went to vote with Arianna Mora. She said she cared about the big issues.
“Women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, socio-economic rights,” Mora said. “It’s all very important to me. Doing the civic duty was incredibly important, and we can’t have the alternative.”
They said they didn’t pay as much attention to local races or candidates, but they said they might in the future.