CT, NY reacts to suspected shooting at Trump rally

Statements from Connecticut and New York leaders have poured in in response to an apparent shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Trump was rushed off the stage by secret service and appeared to have blood on his face.

“There is no room in America for political violence,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), an outspoken gun saftey advocate, said. “We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally.”