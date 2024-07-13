LIVE UPDATES
CT, NY reacts to suspected shooting at Trump rally
Statements from Connecticut and New York leaders have poured in in response to an apparent shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.
Trump was rushed off the stage by secret service and appeared to have blood on his face.
“There is no room in America for political violence,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), an outspoken gun saftey advocate, said. “We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally.”
Bruce Blakeman: "prayers are with my friend"
Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman (R) called Trump “the most resilient person he had ever met.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with my friend, our 45th President, and hopefully our next president, Donald J. Trump, for a speedy recovery. President Trump is the most resilient person I’ve ever met and I’m confident that he will recover and come back stronger than ever. God bless Donald J. Trump.