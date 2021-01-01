Join the Conversation with NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith, author of Machiavelli for Women
Click here to register for the online event.
From award-winning NPR journalist and host of The Indicator from Planet Money comes a new book about women in the workplace.
Women have been making strides towards equality for decades, or so we’re often told. So why, in the age of #MeToo and #TimesUp, is the glass ceiling still holding strong? And how can we shatter it for once and for all?
Stacy Vanek Smith’s advice: ask Machiavelli
In her new book, Smith studies Machiavelli’s The Prince, the nearly 500-year-old political manifesto, as a blueprint to show how women can take and maintain power.
Machiavelli For Women is an “accessible, funny, clear-eyed, and practical” (Sarah Knight, New York Times bestselling author) guide for how women can apply the principles of 16th-century philosopher Niccolò Machiavelli to their work lives and finally shatter the glass ceiling.
Event is free.
Event Details:
“Join the Conversation” with Stacey Vanek Smith
Author of Machiavelli for Women
An online “Join the Conversation” event from WSHU Public Radio
Wednesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET