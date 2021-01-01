SYLVIE ROSOKOFF/Sylvie Rosokoff

From award-winning NPR journalist and host of The Indicator from Planet Money comes a new book about women in the workplace.

Women have been making strides towards equality for decades, or so we’re often told. So why, in the age of #MeToo and #TimesUp, is the glass ceiling still holding strong? And how can we shatter it for once and for all?

Stacy Vanek Smith’s advice: ask Machiavelli

In her new book, Smith studies Machiavelli’s The Prince, the nearly 500-year-old political manifesto, as a blueprint to show how women can take and maintain power.

Machiavelli For Women is an “accessible, funny, clear-eyed, and practical” (Sarah Knight, New York Times bestselling author) guide for how women can apply the principles of 16th-century philosopher Niccolò Machiavelli to their work lives and finally shatter the glass ceiling.

Event Details:

“Join the Conversation” with Stacey Vanek Smith

Author of Machiavelli for Women

An online “Join the Conversation” event from WSHU Public Radio

Wednesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET

