"Join the Conversation" — Climate Change: What’s Going On & What Can I Do?

If you consume any kind of media—print, television or radio, or social media—you get a daily megadose of stories about climate change. And much of that coverage is doom and gloom reporting about the apocalyptic effects of our changing climate, and not-fully-vetted suggestions for responses.

So, what’s really going on? And what we can do about it?

This year, WSHU Public Radio is working with the Solutions Journalism Network to transform our coverage of the climate crisis. We will present rigorous reporting not just about problems, but about promising and evidence-based solutions as well.

During this relevant and informative “Join the Conversation” event hosted by Davis Dunavin, specialists will share current findings on climate change and climate adaptation on both national and regional levels. You’ll be able to ask your own questions of our panelists. And you’ll learn how you can be involved in WSHU’s efforts to search out the answers that will help you, your family and your community.

Together, we will examine meaningful efforts to advance environmental repair, resilience and adaptation.

Join the Conversation

Thursday, April 27th at 7:00 p.m. ET

A free online event

Registration is required

Our Speakers:

Davis Dunavin, Event Moderator

Davis is a reporter and WSHU’s Climate Fellow. In addition to regional reporting and feature stories, Davis is the host and creator of the podcasts Off the Path and Still Newtown. He is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and he likes to point out that he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut — the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.

Dr. Erika Freimuth

Erika is a scientist who serves as writer and editor focused on Climate Central’s “Climate Matters program. Previously, she worked as a scientific editor at Cell Press where she helped launch One Earth, a scientific journal publishing original research and expert commentary on global environmental change and sustainability science. She earned her Ph.D. in geology at the University of Cincinnati and a B.S. in Earth systems science at Cornell University.

Michael J. Coren

Michael is a journalist who writes the "Climate Coach" advice column for The Washington Post. He spent the previous two decades as a reporter and editor covering climate, technology, and economics for outlets such as Quartz and CNN.com, and served as managing editor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Post. He has a BA in environmental studies and journalism from Emory University, and MESc in environmental science from Yale University.

