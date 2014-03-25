© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jtc.jpg
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Jane Pauley

WSHU | By Chris Snyder
Published March 25, 2014 at 3:59 PM EDT
Jane Pauley
Kelly Canpbell
/

Feb. 6, 2014: Television journalist and best-selling author Jane Pauley talked about her new book, Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life. It's about how baby-boomers are discovering new and exciting possibilities for the future. She also shares practical ideas and motivating advice from people she interviewed for her book, as well as her own personal story of reinvention. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson; interviewed by WSHU News Director Naomi Starobin. (58:07)

Tags

jtc again