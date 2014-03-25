Feb. 6, 2014: Television journalist and best-selling author Jane Pauley talked about her new book, Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life. It's about how baby-boomers are discovering new and exciting possibilities for the future. She also shares practical ideas and motivating advice from people she interviewed for her book, as well as her own personal story of reinvention. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson; interviewed by WSHU News Director Naomi Starobin. (58:07)