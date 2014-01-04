© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

The First Call From Heaven

WSHU | By Tom Kuser
Published January 4, 2014 at 5:02 PM EST
November 13, 2013:  New York Times best-selling author of Tuesdays with Morrie, Mitch Albom talks about his new novel, The First Call From Heaven. It’s the story of a small town that gets attention when it starts receiving phone calls from people in the afterlife. Greatest miracle ever or a massive hoax? Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson, interviewed by WSHU News Director Naomi Starobin.   (1:21:03)

Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
