The First Call From Heaven
November 13, 2013: New York Times best-selling author of Tuesdays with Morrie, Mitch Albom talks about his new novel, The First Call From Heaven. It’s the story of a small town that gets attention when it starts receiving phone calls from people in the afterlife. Greatest miracle ever or a massive hoax? Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson, interviewed by WSHU News Director Naomi Starobin. (1:21:03)