A Search for Love and Knowledge

October 18, 2013: #1 New York Times best-selling author of Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert. talks about her new novel, The Signature of All Things. It’s the story of an irrepressible woman, determined to satisfy her most powerful urges for both love and knowledge, and a mysterious painter searching for purity and communion. Interviewed by Trevor Crowe, author, radio host and licensed marriage and family therapist. (1:04:16)