Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

A Search for Love and Knowledge

WSHU | By Tom Kuser
Published November 7, 2013 at 11:31 AM EST
October 18, 2013:  #1 New York Times best-selling author of Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert. talks about her new novel, The Signature of All Things.  It’s the story of an irrepressible woman, determined to satisfy her most powerful urges for both love and knowledge, and a mysterious painter searching for purity and communion.  Interviewed by Trevor Crowe, author, radio host and licensed marriage and family therapist.  (1:04:16)

Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
