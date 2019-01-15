Sec. Merrill Renews Push For Early Voting In Conn.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is again joining state Democratic legislative leaders in a push for a constitutional amendment to allow for early voting in Connecticut. New York and Connecticut are two of only 12 states that do not permit early voting.

This will be Connecticut’s second attempt at adopting early voting. Its first try suffered a setback in 2014 when a statewide ballot question on the Constitutional Amendment was narrowly defeated.

To get the measure back on the ballot requires a three-fourths majority vote in the State House of Representatives and the State Senate or a simple majority in both chambers in two successive legislatures.

Secretary of the State Merrill believes this is possible because the Democrats now have larger majorities in both chambers.

“I’m hoping that it has a little more support this year and probably can get through in one year if I get enough legislators voting for it.”

If that happens, it will be on the ballot in 2020.

Democrat Governor Ned Lamont also supports the move to amend the state’s constitution to allow for early voting in Connecticut.